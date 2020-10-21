GoFundMe started for nine-week-old puppy with serious injuries

article

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the medical bills for a nine-week-old puppy that was found in Kyle with serious injuries. The dog, who now goes by the name Copper, is missing skin around her snout.

It appears her mouth had been tied shut for an extended period of time.

Amber Beltran, who organized the GoFundMe, said her partner found Copper on the side of the road. "Picked her up and fed her and she ate like she hadn’t seen food ever!!!," Amber wrote in her GoFundMe. "We are keeping her in the family and nursing her back to health as well as we can. Anything helps thank you so much!!!"

The GoFundMe has a goal of $3,000.

A report has been filed and is under investigation.

Copper was taken to the vet for emergency care. She currently is under 24/7 watch with constant care from a vet as well. She has a catheter and her bandages will need to be changed frequently and that requires sedation, according to Amber.

There will be permanent scarring on Copper's face and the teeth will always be shown but the vet says this caretaking time will be crucial to how her life will turn out.

