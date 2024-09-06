Google Fiber coming to Kyle

The Brief Google Fiber is coming to Kyle Kyle City Council approved license agreement with Google Construction expected to begin in 2026



Kyle residents will soon have more options for their internet provider.

On Tuesday, the Kyle City Council approved a license agreement with Google Fiber, which allows Google to install, maintain and operate a fiber optic network.

The City says it has worked with Google to put terms of agreements in place to protect residents and city infrastructure, including but not limited to timely restoration and repair of areas affected by installation.

The City also has the right to reject certain contractors and subcontractors for installation and GFiber and contractors must comply with the city's Microtrenching Policy.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 with services available later that year. The company’s goal is to serve as many Kyle households as possible.

Kyle will receive GFiber’s high-speed, high-bandwidth internet service, which offers 1, 2, 5, and 8 gigabit service to customers without data caps, equipment fees, or annual contracts.

Kyle residents can sign up for updates on the project at fiber.google.com.