Woman uses fraudulent checks to buy items at Home Depot

The Hays County Sheriff's office is asking for help identifying a woman who used fraudulent checks at a Home Depot.

Investigators say the woman used the checks on July 26 to buy items at a Home Depot located at 3730 Dry Hold Road in Kyle.

The woman is also suspected of using a fake paper ID.

If you have any information about this incident, the identity or whereabouts about the woman, you're asked to contact Detective Matthew Abbott at 512-393-7814 or you can send an email to matthew.abbott@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line at p3tips.com.