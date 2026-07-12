Gov. Abbott activates Texas Emergency Resources ahead of flash flood threat

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott activated Texas emergency response resources ahead of a statewide threat of heavy rain and flash flooding. The National Weather Service warns slow-moving storms could bring flooding, damaging winds and large hail through midweek. State rescue teams and helicopters are on standby, while Texans are urged to avoid flooded roads and stay weather aware.



Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources as forecasters warned of multiple rounds of heavy rain and possible flash flooding across Texas this week.

Texas faces flash flooding threat

What we know:

The activation comes as the National Weather Service forecasts a moisture-rich weather pattern capable of producing slow-moving thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across North, West, Central, South and East Texas. The greatest threat for flash flooding is expected from early to midweek. Forecasters also warned that some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail in addition to heavy rainfall.

State officials urged Texans to monitor local weather forecasts, prepare emergency supply kits and review family communication plans before severe weather arrives.

Abbott activates rescue teams and emergency resources

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas will deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather and flash flooding across the state," Abbott said in a statement. "I urge all Texans to monitor local forecasts, heed guidance from state and local officials, and always remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Other state agencies will monitor road conditions, power outages, natural gas supplies and environmental conditions as the weather system moves through the state, according to the governor's office.

Dig deeper:

State officials said emergency resources have been placed on standby to support local response efforts if needed.

Among the assets available are:

Swiftwater rescue teams

Urban search and rescue crews

Rescue swimmers and helicopters from Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and the Texas National Guard

The Department of Public Safety also has highway patrol troopers and helicopters.

The Tactical Marine Unit is also available for flood response.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is prepared to deploy game wardens, rescue boat teams and helicopters, while the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force has medics, ambulances and all-terrain vehicles available.

What's next:

Drivers are also reminded not to travel along flooded roadways.