Months-long narcotics investigation sparked by Crime Stoppers tip leads to 3 arrests

The Brief Months-long narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests, seizures of drugs, firearms, cash Investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip from January All 3 suspects have since been released from jail; 2 on bond and 1 with dismissed charges



A months-long narcotics investigation in Cedar Park led to three arrests and the seizures of multiple types of drugs, firearms, and thousands in cash.

What they're saying:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on S. Lakeline Boulevard on July 6.

The warrant uncovered the following:

10.4 grams of cocaine (about a third of an ounce)

25 ounces of THC wax

1,208.4 grams of Alprazolam (approximately 4,771 pills)

772 grams of THC vape products (385 vape cartridges)

About 1.2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

50.56 pounds of marijuana

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also seized almost $45,000 in cash, nine handguns, a shotgun, three AR-15-style rifles, one Draco AK-style pistol, a digital scale and multiple cell phones.

Three people were arrested and face multiple charges:

19-year-old Sergio Madrigal of Leander

Sergio Madrigal (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (4–200 grams) – Cocaine

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – Psilocybin Mushrooms

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 (>400 grams) – Alprazolam

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – THC Wax

Possession of Marijuana (50–2,000 pounds)

Madrigal was booked into the Williamson County Jail on July 7 and released on a $100,000 bond on the cocaine charge on July 8.

The four other charges are listed as "no action-undecided prosecution" in county jail records.

20-year-old Jessica Carrese of Cedar Park

Jessica Carrese (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (4–200 grams) – Cocaine

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – Psilocybin Mushrooms

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 (>400 grams) – Alprazolam

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – THC Wax

Possession of Marijuana (50–2,000 pounds)

Carrese was booked into the Williamson County Jail on July 7 and released on a $50,000 bond on the cocaine charge on July 8.

The four other charges are listed as "no action-undecided prosecution" in county jail records.

20-year-old Angel Rosas

Angel Rosas (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (1–4 grams) — THC Vapes

Rosas was booked into the jail on July 7 and released the same day. The possession charge is marked as "dismissed/declined".

The investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip from January.

What you can do:

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Williamson County Sheriff's Office - Organized Crime Unit Tipline at 512-943-1170 or by emailing drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-253-7867, through the free P3Tips mobile app, or online at the Crime Stoppers website.