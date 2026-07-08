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Months-long narcotics investigation sparked by Crime Stoppers tip leads to 3 arrests

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 8, 2026 2:24 PM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 2:24 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Months-long narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests, seizures of drugs, firearms, cash
    • Investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip from January
    • All 3 suspects have since been released from jail; 2 on bond and 1 with dismissed charges

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A months-long narcotics investigation in Cedar Park led to three arrests and the seizures of multiple types of drugs, firearms, and thousands in cash.

What they're saying:

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on S. Lakeline Boulevard on July 6.

The warrant uncovered the following:

  • 10.4 grams of cocaine (about a third of an ounce)
  • 25 ounces of THC wax
  • 1,208.4 grams of Alprazolam (approximately 4,771 pills)
  • 772 grams of THC vape products (385 vape cartridges)
  • About 1.2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 50.56 pounds of marijuana

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also seized almost $45,000 in cash, nine handguns, a shotgun, three AR-15-style rifles, one Draco AK-style pistol, a digital scale and multiple cell phones. 

Three people were arrested and face multiple charges:

19-year-old Sergio Madrigal of Leander

Sergio Madrigal (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (4–200 grams) – Cocaine
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 (>400 grams) – Alprazolam
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – THC Wax
  • Possession of Marijuana (50–2,000 pounds)

Madrigal was booked into the Williamson County Jail on July 7 and released on a $100,000 bond on the cocaine charge on July 8.

The four other charges are listed as "no action-undecided prosecution" in county jail records.

20-year-old Jessica Carrese of Cedar Park

Jessica Carrese (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (4–200 grams) – Cocaine
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 (>400 grams) – Alprazolam
  • Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – THC Wax
  • Possession of Marijuana (50–2,000 pounds)

Carrese was booked into the Williamson County Jail on July 7 and released on a $50,000 bond on the cocaine charge on July 8.

The four other charges are listed as "no action-undecided prosecution" in county jail records.

20-year-old Angel Rosas

Angel Rosas (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (1–4 grams) — THC Vapes

Rosas was booked into the jail on July 7 and released the same day. The possession charge is marked as "dismissed/declined".

The investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip from January.

What you can do:

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Williamson County Sheriff's Office - Organized Crime Unit Tipline at 512-943-1170 or by emailing drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-253-7867, through the free P3Tips mobile app, or online at the Crime Stoppers website.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyCedar Park