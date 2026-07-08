Months-long narcotics investigation sparked by Crime Stoppers tip leads to 3 arrests
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A months-long narcotics investigation in Cedar Park led to three arrests and the seizures of multiple types of drugs, firearms, and thousands in cash.
What they're saying:
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on S. Lakeline Boulevard on July 6.
The warrant uncovered the following:
- 10.4 grams of cocaine (about a third of an ounce)
- 25 ounces of THC wax
- 1,208.4 grams of Alprazolam (approximately 4,771 pills)
- 772 grams of THC vape products (385 vape cartridges)
- About 1.2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
- 50.56 pounds of marijuana
(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators also seized almost $45,000 in cash, nine handguns, a shotgun, three AR-15-style rifles, one Draco AK-style pistol, a digital scale and multiple cell phones.
Three people were arrested and face multiple charges:
19-year-old Sergio Madrigal of Leander
Sergio Madrigal (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (4–200 grams) – Cocaine
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 (>400 grams) – Alprazolam
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – THC Wax
- Possession of Marijuana (50–2,000 pounds)
Madrigal was booked into the Williamson County Jail on July 7 and released on a $100,000 bond on the cocaine charge on July 8.
The four other charges are listed as "no action-undecided prosecution" in county jail records.
20-year-old Jessica Carrese of Cedar Park
Jessica Carrese (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (4–200 grams) – Cocaine
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 (>400 grams) – Alprazolam
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (>400 grams) – THC Wax
- Possession of Marijuana (50–2,000 pounds)
Carrese was booked into the Williamson County Jail on July 7 and released on a $50,000 bond on the cocaine charge on July 8.
The four other charges are listed as "no action-undecided prosecution" in county jail records.
20-year-old Angel Rosas
Angel Rosas (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 (1–4 grams) — THC Vapes
Rosas was booked into the jail on July 7 and released the same day. The possession charge is marked as "dismissed/declined".
The investigation was sparked by a Crime Stoppers tip from January.
What you can do:
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Williamson County Sheriff's Office - Organized Crime Unit Tipline at 512-943-1170 or by emailing drug-humantraffickinginfo@wilco.org.
Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-253-7867, through the free P3Tips mobile app, or online at the Crime Stoppers website.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office