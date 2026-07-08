East Austin death investigation underway: APD

The Brief A death investigation in East Austin is underway, Austin police say They said the incident happened near Boml District Park on July 8



The Austin Police Department is investigating a death in East Austin.

What we know:

Police said on July 8, at 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call at Bolm District Park at 6700 Bolm Rd. A park visitor reported finding a body in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with trauma to their body. The victim was later pronounced dead on scene.

Originally, APD said this was a homicide investigation. However, nearly an hour later, APD clarified, saying this is being investigated as a death, not a homicide.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call the Austin Police Department homicide tipline at (512) 477-3588.