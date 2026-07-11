Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin

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The Brief One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin Saturday. Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Cesar Chavez Street. No officers were injured.



One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin Saturday.

What we know:

Austin police said officers are investigating the incident after one suspect was shot and pronounced dead.

"No officers or community members were injured," the department said in a post on X.

Police said a media staging area and briefing time will be announced later.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting or what prompted officers to open fire.

The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.