Gov. Abbott activates Texas emergency resources ahead of flood threat

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state emergency agencies to deploy rescue boats, helicopters, and medical teams across West Texas and the Panhandle due to severe flooding threats. The National Weather Service expects heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to intensify through the middle of the week, creating widespread flash flood risks. Officials urge residents to prepare emergency kits, monitor road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and strictly avoid driving through flooded roads.



Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources as heavy rain and flooding threaten parts of West Texas and the Texas Panhandle.

Texas deploys swiftwater rescue and emergency teams

What we know:

The National Weather Service expects thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall across portions of West Texas, the South Plains and the Panhandle. The storms were expected to begin Monday, Sept. 21 and intensify during the middle of the week, according to the governor’s office.

The primary threats are excessive rainfall and flash flooding. The resources made available to local communities include:

Swiftwater rescue boat squads from Texas A&M Task Force 1

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, rescue boat teams and helicopters equipped with hoists

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, helicopters and its Tactical Marine Unit

Emergency medical teams, ambulances and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation personnel monitoring road conditions

TDEM regional personnel supporting emergency response operations

State agencies also will monitor power outages, natural gas supplies, roadways, water and wastewater systems, and agricultural and livestock needs.

Abbott urges caution as storms intensify

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding," Abbott said in a statement. "State resources are available to support local communities and help keep Texans safe as these weather conditions develop."

Abbott urged Texans to monitor local forecasts, follow instructions from state and local officials and avoid flooded roadways.

"Never drive or walk through flooded roadways, as floodwaters may be deeper and move more rapidly than they appear," Abbott said. "Turn Around, Don’t Drown."

How to stay safe

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to review family communication plans, prepare emergency supply kits and check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

Additional severe weather and flood preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov.