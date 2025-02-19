Gov. Abbott defends GOP reforms at Austin conference

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at a conference held by the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) Abbott spoke on school choice, tax reform, and border legislation U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also spoke at the conference



Governor Greg Abbott continues to push state lawmakers to pass school choice legislation, tax reform, and to do more on the border.

He made the comments Wednesday morning while appearing as the keynote speaker at a conference held by the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF).

The TPPF’s annual summit in Austin is a friendly venue for Governor Greg Abbott. So, it was no surprise most at this gathering agreed with Abbott’s claim that school choice legislation will improve education across the state.

"Texas must rank number one for educating our kids, and school choice is a path to achieving that goal," said Gov. Abbott.

What's next:

On Thursday, the state Senate Education committee will discuss SB 26. It’s a critical companion bill to any school choice plan. The legislation would provide a pay hike for teachers.

In previous sessions, that item was used as leverage to pass school choice, which ended up killing both.

Abbott speaks on tax reform legislation

What they're saying:

Along with pushing school choice, the governor also issued a warning. He is worried the latest effort at the capitol, to cut property taxes with the budget surplus, could be undone again.

"Pouring more money into this cause of trying to buy down property tax rates or increase homestead exemptions or whatever the case may be, is not going to get a return on investment as long as we have these local taxing jurisdictions go behind our back and increasing your property taxes even more. That must end this session," said Gov. Abbott.

A ballot box mandate is what Gov. Abbott wants.

"No taxing jurisdiction in the state of Texas can increase your property taxes without getting two thirds vote of the people in favor of that proposition," said Gov. Abbott.

Abbott speaks on border legislation

What they're saying:

Looking ahead, the border was another topic Governor Abbott also brought up.

"My work with the Trump administration is that President Trump and I both know one thing, in 4 years he is gone. He will do a great job over the next four years to make sure we secure the border. Our goal is to ensure that over the next four years, we do a great job of preparing the border for security for the next 40 years in the great state of Texas," said Gov. Abbott.

Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks at conference

What they're saying:

Newly confirmed U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also spoke at the summit. She told the group she is also following a voter mandate, set in motion by President Trump’s Executive Orders.

"I immediately went to the USDA and got rid of all the D-I programs, finished all the gender ideology. Said, we're going to right this ship. Those 978 DEI programs. Gone, gone," said Sec. Rollins.

The appearance on stage by Rollins was a last-minute addition. She did not specifically talk about the recent layoffs within the USDA, or how some of the firings in critical areas had to be rescinded.

Secretary Rollins did promise her focus will be on protecting family farms as the agency's realignment continues.

"My friends, we have a lot of work to do to take this country back. We are 30 days in with a lifetime and lifetimes to go," said Sec. Rollins.