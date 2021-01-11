Gov. Abbott discusses COVID vaccine efforts, tours vaccination site

Governor Greg Abbott and other state officials are in Arlington to tour a mass COVID-19 vaccination site and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Texas.

The governor is expected to be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley, and Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan.

The officials are touring the site which is located at the Arlington Expo Center.

