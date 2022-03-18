Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for 11 Texas counties in response to wildfires

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 11 Texas counties in response to wildfire activity throughout several communities.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are:

Brooks

Brown

Coleman

Comanche

Eastland

Grayson

Mason

Potter

Randall

Reynolds

Williamson

Gov. Abbott held a press conference Friday evening after the briefing at the Eastland Fire Department where he was joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Representative Glenn Rogers, and local officials.

Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a "complex" that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire was burning.

Gov. Abbott said the wildfires began on Feb. 23 and they pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property in those counties.

More counties can be included in the disaster declaration if needed.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Deputy dies while trying to save people from Eastland County wildfires

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

High fire danger in parts of Central Texas heading into weekend

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter