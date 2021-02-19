Gov. Abbott provides update on winter weather response in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott is holding a briefing to provide the latest information about the state's response to winter weather.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on the FOX 7 Austin website and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Earlier today Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it has ended emergency conditions and is back to normal operations. Officials say no additional outages were needed overnight to keep power supply and electric demand in balance, and only a few generating units tripped.

It comes after Gov. Abbott said he wants to start with an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which oversees the power grid.