Gov. Abbott signs flood response bills amid call for veto

The Brief New camp safety regulations were signed into law on Friday, Sept. 5 This comes after the devastating July 4th flooding where several campers were killed One group has launched an online petition calling on Abbott to veto the bills



Family members of some of the young campers who died in the July 4th flooding were at the signing ceremony with Gov. Greg Abbott.

Meanwhile, another group launched an online petition, urging the Governor to veto the legislation.

Flood response bills signed

The backstory:

Governor Greg Abbott used multiple pens to sign into law a comprehensive flood response package. Each mark was done in recognition of lives lost and a promise kept.

"Improved and safer camp safety is now law in the great state of Texas, a law that will save lives," said Gov. Abbott.

Several family members of some of those who died were presented with pens used to sign the bills. After the ceremony, the families embraced the governor. The scene was a stark contrast to the dark days in early July that brought about a demand for legislative action.

In a statement, a coalition of family members known as Heaven's 27 said in part:

"We came together as families dealing with unbearable heartache, and today we stand together in gratitude," said Katie and Clarke Baker, parents of Mary Grace Baker (8). "The legislature listened, and Texas children will be safer because of it." The families emphasized that while no law can undo their loss, these reforms represent a critical step forward for camp safety across the state. "No parent should ever worry that sending their child to camp could end in tragedy. These new protections mean peace of mind for every Texas family," said Tim and Missy Peck, parents of Eloise ("Lulu") Peck (8)."

Governor Abbott spoke about their plea for swift action.

"Pleading that their daughters did not die in vain. They wanted laws to be passed so that other parents would not experience the hell that they have been through. They pleaded for camp safety," said Gov. Abbott.

SB 1, HB 1, and SB 3 require youth camps to follow new rules. Key changes include:

Moving cabins out of flood plans

Improving safety training for camp employees

Mandatory installation of early-warning sirens in areas prone to flash flooding.

"I'll just remind folks that we still have one child out there. Yes. And we have to keep that, Governor, and as you have, that's still, someone we're going to find. We're going to do everything we can," said State Sen. Charles Perry (R) Lubbock, who carried SB 1.

The other side:

But a petition circulating online suggested state lawmakers moved too fast and urged the governor to veto the bills.

The organizers claim the new laws will create an excessive financial burden on the owners of youth camps across Texas. A spokesperson for the campaign was not available for comment, but FOX 7 Austin did ask the governor if the state would help the youth camps build back better.

"Well, listen, there are a lot of different possibilities for the way that this will be approached going forward. One is through elevation. The other would be possible movement. It depends on what happened to each business, if you would. Was it totally decimated? Was it minorly damaged? And where exactly are they located? Different things like that," said Abbott.

The Governor also noted that camp owners have indicated they understand the necessity of making sure that they provide a safe place for the cabins and for the children who go to those camps.

Dig deeper:

As part of the healing process, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also suggested portraits of two camp counselors should be permanently displayed in the house and senate.

"True Texas heroes. That can go down and should go down with the great names of Texas history. They stayed behind when they could have gotten away. They stayed with the girls they were in charge of. They stayed and sacrificed their lives," said Patrick.

Patrick went on to say he’d like to put up a memorial in the capitol for all the young campers who died.