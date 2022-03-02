Gov. Greg Abbott awards Texas Legislative Medal of Honors to 2 service members

Two Texas Legislative Medal of Honors were awarded to the families of fallen service members for their sacrifices while in the military. The award is the highest medal of honor given to a member of military forces by the state of Texas.

The awards were presented at the Governor's Mansion to the families of United States Army Private Marcelino Serna and United States Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores.

The first Texas Legislative Medal of Honor was awarded to the family of Private Serna first for his efforts and sacrifices in World War I. He lived in El Paso and passed away in 1992.

It was said that Private Serna displayed courage in WWI which led to him charging a German trench and capturing 24 German soldiers by himself.

"I remember as a child, he was just our 'Tata'. We didn't know anything about this. We would see the medals in his home, and we knew that he had done great things, but it wasn't until his funeral that we really understood the magnitude of what he accomplished," said Socorro Gurden, Great granddaughter of United States Army Private Marcelino Serna.

The next to be awarded Texas Legislative Medal of Honor was the family of US Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores. Flores was killed in 1980 while on duty saving crew members from a sinking ship.

He saved dozens of lives, but lost his in the process.

"In the letters that he wrote home to his friends and his family, more than once he wrote in those letters, 'we saved lives'. He was so proud," said Sam Flores, Brother of United States Coast Guard seaman apprentice William Ray Flores.

