Gov. Greg Abbott gathers major police backing in Houston for re-election bid

Harvesting a host of endorsements from peace officers across the Lone Star Governor Greg Abbott labeled himself a champion of law enforcement with the record to prove it.

"I am running for re-election to make sure that no leftist, radical, liberal will take over the office of the governor like Beto O’Rourke will take over the office of Governor and be dangerous and defund our police," said Abbott at Houston Police Officers Union headquarters.

Democrat O’Rourke was a persistent theme of the Governor’s stump speech with Abbott accusing his rival of supporting "open borders" and of sympathizing with Harris County’s controversial felony bond reform policy which has allowed thousands of repeat, violent offenders to remain free on bail.

"Bottom line is this, we need to stop releasing dangerous criminals back out on the streets only to go out and kill others," said Abbott.

Speaking to FOX 26 from Dallas, O’Rourke was eager to respond.

"To be clear, fund the police, but let us also fund mental health care and fund the solutions to homelessness because right now we are asking law enforcement officers to do way too much," said O’Rourke.

Back in Houston, the Governor made no mention of his two GOP primary opponents – a clear indication he’s already locked in on the fall showdown, with improving public safety as the linchpin issue of his re-election campaign.