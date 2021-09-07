Governor Greg Abbott calls third special session starting Sept. 20

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a third special legislative session. The special session will begin on Sept. 20.

Abbott identified 5 agenda items for the third special legislative session in his proclamation, including tackling redistricting, setting restrictions on transgender student-athletes, and allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds amid the ongoing pandemic.

Abbott also included a bill that would ban the tethering of dogs outside with heavy chains, which he had vetoed earlier this year. Abbott said he had vetoed the bill for reasons of "micro-managing" and "over-criminalization".

"The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers," said Governor Abbott. "In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans."

Agenda items for the third Special Session will include:

