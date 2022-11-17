Suspect arrested in Grand Prairie police officer's death

Grand Prairie police announced on Thursday that they made an arrest in the death of Officer Brandon Tsai.

Grand Prairie police, with the help of Dallas police, arrested 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman on Wednesday.

Colbie Hoffman (Source: Grand Prairie Police)

Tsai, a 32-year-old officer who joined the Grand Prairie police force earlier this year, died after crashing his police cruiser on Monday night, while attempting to stop a car with a fake license plate.

Hoffman was charged with evading arrest and detention causing death, a 2nd-degree felony. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a 3rd-degree felony. He was also booked on 8 additional warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, Desoto and Grand Prairie.

"Not capturing this suspect was never an option for this department," said Grand Prairie police chief David Scesney.

The chief said officers worked around the clock to track down the car used by Hoffman.

By scanning images from license plate cameras Hoffman's vehicle had been spotted multiple times in the area of Hensley and Main Street in Grand Prairie.

A sweep of the area found other vehicles with the exact same fake plate numbers as used by Hoffman.

Officers were able to narrow the search to a home on 300-block of Hensley Drive, with a similar car in the driveway, without plates.

Grand Prairie police say that Hoffman called Dallas police after hearing Grand Prairie officers were at his home, and confessed, offering to turn himself in to Dallas officers because he preferred not to be arrested by GPPD.

After he turned himself in, Grand Prairie officers came to DPD and arrested Hoffman with Officer Brandon Tsai's handcuffs

On Tuesday, police chief Daniel Scesney said Tsai was near the intersection of Belt Line and Pioneer Parkway when he spotted a silver Chevy Malibu displaying a fake paper license plate. When Officer Tsai attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

Tsai lost control of his car during the five-mile chase after clipping another officer's vehicle who had joined the chase.

Officer Tsai's cruiser hit a light post, and he died at Dallas Methodist hospital.

A $10,000 dollar reward was issued by Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Grand Prairie police said the car was a silver 2012-2016 Chevy Malibu with black rims, paint/cosmetic damage to the upper rear passenger side post, next to the rear windshield, a rectangular object or reflector that is raised on the right rear passenger side, near the bumper seam, tinted windows and likely has a temporary fictitious license plate.

At the time of the chase, the car had a 0330S43 with an expiration date of Sept. 2022.

Scesney says finding the source of the fictitious plate is still of the highest priority for the department.

Some of Tsai's family members are expected to arrive in Texas from Hong Kong later today.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Tsai on Friday at 6 p.m. at Grand Prairie police headquarters.

A funeral for Tsai will be held at Gateway Church on Monday at 11 a.m.