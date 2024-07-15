Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in North Austin identified: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 15, 2024 4:40pm CDT
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) identified a man found dead in North Austin.

Police said on July 12, around 4:02 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a home in the 8200 block of Grayledge Drive. The caller said someone had been stabbed, and the suspect ran away from the home.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Edgar Yudiel Granados dead.

MORE: Homicide investigation in North Austin after man dies from injuries

Homicide investigation in North Austin

A man was found with injuries in the area of Greyledge Drive and Rutherford Lane at around 4 a.m.

The investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.