Man found dead in North Austin identified: APD

The Austin Police Department (APD) identified a man found dead in North Austin.

Police said on July 12, around 4:02 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in a home in the 8200 block of Grayledge Drive. The caller said someone had been stabbed, and the suspect ran away from the home.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Edgar Yudiel Granados dead.

The investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.