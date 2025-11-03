Great Hills neighborhood resident has home broken into more than once

The Brief Police are looking for two people involved in NW Austin home burglaries The burglars came to one home a second time Neighbors in the Great Hills neighborhood are now coming together



Austin police are looking for two people involved in several home burglaries.

Homeowners are now coming together to try to catch these people who have taken their valuable things.

The backstory:

"I just felt super violated at that time and a little frightened," a Great Hills neighborhood resident said.

On Saturday, October 25, one resident saw someone on her Ring camera inside her home. She has been renovating her house in the Great Hills neighborhood in Northwest Austin and people who have been working on it have been in and out, but these weren’t workers she hired.

"They knew that they would blend right in, and you know they look like they're members of yard crews or construction," the resident said.

The men apparently got in through an unlocked back door.

"They were there for seven minutes, and they took a few things not that much, and they put it all in my City of Austin trash bin and rolled it away," the resident said.

Then, they came back the next day.

"We believe that he got in by unlocking a kitchen window the first time so that he would have access the second time," the resident said. "They took all my jewelry, all my handbags."

She said it was probably $10,000–$15,000 worth.

The woman said she is more careful after all this happened, and she has increased security around her home.

Dig deeper:

After talking with her neighbors and sharing videos, she realized she wasn’t the only person this happened to by the same people.

"This isn't the first, this isn't the last, and four houses and four weekends," the resident said. "So, we see a pattern now, and it has to stop."

The President of the HOA is sounding the alarm as well.

"The crime's brazen, and then it happens in the middle of the day. That's absolutely concerning," Great Hills Neighborhood HOA President Jason Meeker said. "Reach out to your neighbor, tell them if you're going to have a crew at your house and tell them when you're not going to have a crew to your house and if you are going to be away."