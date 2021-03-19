Greater San Marcos Partnership hosts Spring 2021 job fair

The Greater San Marcos Partnership announced it is hosting Spring 2021 Get Hired! Job & Training Fair on Tuesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center, to help those displaced by COVID-19.

GSMP said attendees will have the opportunity to interview with multiple local employers hiring immediately.

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area teams will be on-hand to provide resume review assistance, business services, as well as guidance on upskilling opportunities with training providers to prepare job seekers for new careers in high demand.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS:

GSMP said the event will adhere to all COVID-19 requirements as recommended by the CDC.

As such, facial coverings, social distancing requirements, and thermal temperature testing will be required of all guests.

GSMP said hand sanitizer will be provided, and a limited number of job seekers will be allowed in the event at a time as a preventative measure.

GSMP also says if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they kindly ask that you cancel your in-person RSVP.

