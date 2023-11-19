Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Abbott formally endorses Donald Trump in Republican primary

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. The announcement came the same day the governor and former President Trump handed out meals to border agents in Edinburg, Texas.

EDINBURG, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has formally endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The endorsement came on Sunday in Edinburg, Texas.

The two Republicans handed out meals to border agents, members of the Texas National Guard and DPS troopers on assignment as part of Operation Lone Star.

Trump won Texas with just over 52 percent of the vote in the last election, roughly the same percentage with which he carried the state in 2016.