Gov. Abbott formally endorses Donald Trump in Republican primary
EDINBURG, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has formally endorsed Donald Trump for president.
The endorsement came on Sunday in Edinburg, Texas.
The two Republicans handed out meals to border agents, members of the Texas National Guard and DPS troopers on assignment as part of Operation Lone Star.
Trump won Texas with just over 52 percent of the vote in the last election, roughly the same percentage with which he carried the state in 2016.