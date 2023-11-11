Gov. Abbott signs bill limiting COVID restrictions in Texas

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Abbott signed the latest legislation limiting COVID restrictions in the state of Texas.

Senate Bill 7 is directed at requirements by private employers.

It follows Senate Bill 29, which passed earlier this year. That bill prevents local governments from implementing mandates and lockdowns.

SB 7 was passed during the third Special Session, a win for the governor despite difficulties with some of his other legislative priorities.

"This bill is extraordinarily important when it comes to individual freedoms of the people in the state of Texas, including the freedom of all Texans, to make their own decisions about what healthcare they want to access and what healthcare they want to reject," the governor said.

Opponents have criticized these laws as being "just symbolic," coming well after the height of the COVID pandemic.