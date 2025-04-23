Gov. Abbott to sign Texas DOGE bill Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday will sign a bill establishing the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office.
Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows for the signing.
It's scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Capitol. A live stream will be added to this story ahead of the signing.
Texas DOGE: Senate Bill 14
Senate Bill 14 would create a new Texas Regulatory Office.
The office aims to streamline state regulations and eliminate unnecessary rules.
An advisory panel would be created to work with the governor to streamline processes. The panel would be made up of regulated business owners, researchers, state agencies and the public.
The bill also looks to establish an easily accessible online portal for the public to look up state regulations.
SB 14 was written by Weatherford Republican Phil King and backed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
The bill passed the Texas House by a 97-51 vote and the Senate 26-5.
House Committee on Delivery of Government Efficiency
The House has already created a committee to analyze efficiencies in the state's government.
The committee was established to look into claims of fraud, waste and abuse of state programs and "recommend appropriate legislation" or other ways to eliminate what they believe is fraud or waste and "promote the modernization and economically efficient administration of those programs and operations."
Members monitor the Department of Information Resources, the Sunset Advisory Commission and the Texas Space Commission.
The committee met for the first time on March 5 and focused on the state's IT department, the newly formed Space Commission, and the Sunset Advisory Commission.
