Gov. Abbott announces resources for Uvalde families; says he was 'misled' by investigators

Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update along with local officials about resources for those affected by the shooting.

He also said he was "livid" about the information first given to him by investigators.

"I was misled. I was livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago, and I was telling the public information that had been told to me in a room just a few yards behind what we're looking at right now. I wrote down hand notes in detail of what everybody in that room told me in sequential order about what happened. When I came out here on this stage and told the public what happened it was a recitation of what people in that room told me," he said. "As everyone has learned, that information I was given turned out in part to be inaccurate. I'm absolutely livid about that."

He says he expects agencies to, "get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty. There are people who deserve answers the most, and those are the families whose lives have been destroyed. They need answers that are accurate."

Abbott, who is running for-re-election, reiterated the importance of mental healthcare and argued gun reform suggestions in other shootings wouldn't have helped. He says he expects laws improving healthcare to come up in the future.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) asked Abbott for a special session to address the shooting. Abott said all options are on the table.

"Anyone who suggests, 'well maybe we should focus on background checks' as opposed to mental health, I suggest to you, is mistaken," Abbott said.

Officials say different agencies will help victims and the community with funeral costs, insurance, workers comp, food assistance, and more.

They've also set up a mental health hotline and family assistance center at the Uvalde County Fairplex.

There's also a one-star fund for donations to support the community.

"Healing broken hearts is going to take a long time but through the generosity of our fellow Texans, and the good works of neighbors helping neighbors, we can begin to stitch back together fabric of Uvalde," Abbott said.

The 24/7 mental health hotline is 888-690-0799.

More information on the other resources, click here.