Greg Casar announces reelection campaign, continues fight against new congressional maps

U.S. Representative Greg Casar, of Austin, has announced his reelection campaign.

He also continues to push back on the new congressional maps that were passed by the Texas Legislature.

Casar seeks reelection

What they're saying:

In the campaign announcement, Casar highlighted his work to "get big money out of politics and hold billionaires accountable."

"You didn’t elect me to go learn the same broken playbook Democrats have used for decades. You sent me to write a new one. So I’m doing things differently," Casar said in the video.

"I may not have millions in the bank or decades of connections. But what I do have is you. And we’re not going anywhere," Casar said in closing.

Several leading Texas Democrats have endorsed Casar for his run, including: several AISD board members, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and several Austin City Council members, Wendy Davis, Beto O'Rourke, County Judge Andy Brown, and many more.

If the new redistricting maps are determined to be legal, Casar will run in the new Austin-based District 37. However, he will continue to support efforts to block the new maps.

Casar also plans to support Democrats who will run in other newly drawn seats, including the new south-Texas-based District 35.

Doggett will not seek reelection if new maps are legal

Dig deeper:

The new boundaries put Congressman Casar in the same district as longtime Democrat Lloyd Doggett.

Doggett said last week that if the new districts are determined to be legal, he will not run for reelection.

You can read Rep. Lloyd Doggett's statement below:

"With approval of the crooked Trump maps imminent, the future of redistricting turns next to the courts. If this racially gerrymandered Trump map is rejected, as it should be, I will continue seeking reelection in Congressional District 37 to represent my neighbors in the only town I have ever called home.

If the courts give Trump a victory in his scheme to maintain control of a compliant House, I will not seek reelection in the reconfigured CD37, even though it contains over 2/3rd of my current constituents. Most of Congressman Casar’s current CD35 is not located in Austin. The Trump-revised CD35 gains Hispanic population to become 57% Hispanic. While drawn to favor a Republican, it remains a competitive district in which Biden received 49% and Allred 48%.

I had hoped that my commitment to reelection under any circumstances would encourage Congressman Casar to not surrender his winnable district to Trump. While his apparent decision is most unfortunate, I prefer to devote the coming months to fighting Trump tyranny and serving Austin rather than waging a struggle with fellow Democrats. If Trump extreme gerrymandering prevails, I wish Congressman Casar the best."

Redistricting maps approved by Senate

The Texas Senate approved a new congressional map early Saturday morning after an attempt to filibuster the bill by Democrats was countered by Republicans.

The Senate passed the map on a party-line vote, 18 to 11, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the passage of House Bill 4 saying the map "reflects Texans' actual voting preferences."

"The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate and is on its way to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law," Abbott said. "I promised we would get this done, and delivered on that promise. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for leading the passage in the Senate of a bill that ensures our maps reflect Texans' voting preferences."