Greyhound offers free holiday bus tickets to runaway youth

Greyhound is offering free bus tickets to runaway, homeless and exploited youth between the ages of 12 and 21 with its ‘Home Free’ program.

This will be the 34th consecutive year of the program, which intends to help young people reconnect with their families or travel to a safe and stable place for the holidays.

"Every year, through our Home Free program, we help young people in need receive a free ride home," said Dave Leach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Greyhound team committed to providing young people the chance to reconnect with their families and return to a safe environment. It is our hope that the resources we provide runaway youth will bring comfort to those looking to safely reunite with their families."

Since 1995, Greyhound has partnered with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) to extend the program and provide the service on a greater scale. NRS is an organization that helps keep runaway and homeless youth safe, and 2021 marks their 50th anniversary.

Nearly 4.2 million youth experience some form of homelessness each year in America, leaving them at risk for exploitation, assault, illness and suicide, according to the Voices of Youth Count from researchers at Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago.

Last year, nearly 325 free bus tickets were provided to young people looking to reconnect with their families. So far this year, Greyhound and NRS have provided more than 230 free bus tickets, valued at $42,000.

If you or someone you know has run away or is experiencing homelessness and wants to return home or needs help, call toll-free 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929) or visit www.1800RUNAWAY.org. Click here to learn more about the program.

