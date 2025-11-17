Ground delay issued at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - A ground delay has been issued for departures at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
What we know:
According to the FAA, on Monday, Nov. 17, a ground delay was issued for all departing flights at the Austin airport.
The advisory is set until 9:59 p.m.
Travelers can expect an average delay of about 54 minutes.
A staffing shortage is the reason for the advisory, the FAA said.
Travelers are being asked to connect with their airlines for flight statuses.
The Source: Information from the FAA