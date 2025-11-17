Expand / Collapse search

Ground delay issued at Austin airport

Published  November 17, 2025 4:10pm CST
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
The Brief

    • A ground delay was issued at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
    • The FAA said this applies to departing flights
    • The advisory is in effect until 9:59 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas - A ground delay has been issued for departures at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

What we know:

According to the FAA, on Monday, Nov. 17, a ground delay was issued for all departing flights at the Austin airport. 

The advisory is set until 9:59 p.m.

Travelers can expect an average delay of about 54 minutes. 

A staffing shortage is the reason for the advisory, the FAA said.

Travelers are being asked to connect with their airlines for flight statuses.

