Group of dogs bite multiple people in Arbor Hill Cove area, ATCEMS says

Austin-Travis County EMS says a group of dogs has bitten five people in the Arbor Hill Cove area.

ATCEMS posted about the incident at around 9:15 a.m. It says the incident happened near Bullhorn/Sugar Brush.

Officials say, at first, some first responders were unable to exit vehicles due to threats by dogs. But eventually, medics transported an adult to St. David's Round Rock. A second person refused transport, ATCEMS said.

Three ATCEMS ambulances were assigned to the incident along with multiple additional first responders.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.