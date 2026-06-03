Gruene Hall gets a major upgrade to beat the Texas summer heat

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The Brief Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall, is introducing its first-ever preservation-focused air-cooling system to combat extreme summer heat. Approved by the Texas Historical Commission, the project will keep the 148-year-old venue's iconic look, wooden floors, and open-air atmosphere completely unchanged. Work began in April and is scheduled for completion by summer 2026; weekly concerts and performances continued without disruption during the installation.



Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall, is getting a little cooler without compromising an inch of its history.

Historic Upgrade

The iconic venue announced it has installed an improved air-cooling system through a carefully designed, preservation-focused upgrade. The project aims to keep the hall's legendary look, feel, and open-air atmosphere fully intact while prioritizing the comfort of concertgoers and visitors ahead of the summer season.

The project is the result of extensive planning and consultation with specialists committed to honoring the venue's historic character, and it received approval from the Texas Historical Commission.

What they're saying:

"We’ve listened to our guests and the artists who have taken our stage over the years, and we believe this careful improvement will further our mission of creating memorable moments through genuine Texas hospitality," said Trey Jackson, a longtime talent buyer who has helped shape Gruene Hall’s stage for more than 20 years. "This ensures that guests and performers can continue to enjoy the Hall comfortably without compromising the authenticity they love."

The upgrade will provide cooler conditions during periods of extreme heat while significantly improving comfort for both guests and artists.

(Source: Gruene Hall Facebook)

Timeline:

Work began on April 6, 2026, with an estimated completion date of summer 2026. The project is being managed to avoid disruption, allowing the venue's weekly performances, festivities, and concerts to continue as scheduled throughout the installation process.

"The music, the open windows, the wooden floors, the Texas spirit—those are the traditions that define Gruene Hall," said Susie Molak. "Those traditions remain untouched. We are ensuring the Hall can continue welcoming our guests for the next hundred years."

Dig deeper:

Established in 1878 in what is now the Gruene Historic District of New Braunfels, Gruene Hall has been under the ownership of the Molak Family since 1975. Over the decades, the venue has hosted legendary performances by artists such as Willie Nelson, LeAnn Rimes, George Strait, and Jerry Jeff Walker, becoming a cultural touchstone in the Texas music scene.

"Gruene Hall has thrived for nearly 150 years because each generation has invested in the experience of those who walk through its doors," Molak said. "This project carries that legacy forward, ensuring Gruene Hall remains a place where history, music, and community come together for generations to come."