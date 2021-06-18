Guess contents of coming US UFO report, win $5K on FOX Super 6 app

The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects for decades leading up to the coming release of a highly anticipated report detailing everything military officials know about them.

When former President Donald Trump signed into law a massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package in 2020, it triggered a countdown to a deadline by which the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense must provide lawmakers a report on everything they know about UFOs like the ones seen in recently leaked footage.

Buried within the thousands of pages of legislation under the "Committee Comments" section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, a stipulation requested a report to senators on intelligence and armed services committees regarding any information surrounding UFO sightings and whether they present any potential threat.

While the exact nature of the purported extraterrestrial threats was unknown, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo in March, saying "there are a lot more sightings" than the public is aware of.

Recently, U.S. lawmakers met to discuss the contents of the report and determined that UFOs could be a threat to national security.

"We take the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena seriously to the extent that we’re dealing with the safety and security of US military personnel or the national security interests of the United States, so we want to know what we’re dealing with," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., according to the New York Post.

"I think it’s important to understand that there are legitimate questions involving the safety and security of our personnel, and in our operations and in our sensitive activities, and we all know that there’s [a] proliferation of technologies out there," Maloney added. "We need to understand the space a little bit better."

The chairman of the Capitol Hill committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the meeting "interesting," saying that he learned things "that were certainly new" to him, but Schiff would not go into detail about what he learned.

"We’re looking forward to having a public hearing at some point," Schiff said. "I mean, there’s some national security concerns that we want to take into consideration."

In September, the U.S. Navy acknowledged that three UFO videos which were released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge and published by The New York Times were of real "unidentified" objects.

"The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those three videos as unidentified," Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault, a website dedicated to declassified government documents.

The videos in question, known as "FLIR1," "Gimbal" and "GoFast," were originally released to the New York Times and to The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA). In December 2017, FOX News reported that the Pentagon had secretly set up a program to investigate UFOs at the request of former Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada.

The first video of the unidentified object was taken on Nov. 14, 2004, and shot by the F-18's gun camera. The second video was taken on Jan. 21, 2015, and shows another aerial vehicle with pilots commenting on how strange it is. The third video was also taken on Jan. 21, 2015, but it is unclear whether the third video was of the same object or a different one.

