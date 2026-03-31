Copper wire theft suspect arrested; Austin Energy asks for community vigilance

The Brief Man arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire from North Austin streetlights Thefts happened in February on Ridgepoint Drive Austin Energy says this kind of theft is an ongoing challenge nationwide



A man was arrested by Austin police for allegedly stealing copper wire from nearly a dozen streetlights in North Austin.

56-year-old David Ekakiadis is currently charged with third-degree felony criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000.

Austin Energy says this kind of theft is an ongoing challenge nationwide.

What we know:

The streetlights were vandalized and damaged in the 2300 block of Ridgepoint Drive, near a Tesla showroom and off US 183/Anderson Lane.

Austin Energy says that on Feb. 12 at 3:30 a.m., someone reported the vandalism to APD and APD arrested Ekakiadis on site.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ David Ekakiadis (Austin Police Department)

What they're saying:

"A witness saw this incident and called 911, which is critical because law enforcement cannot be everywhere at once," said Detective Rocky Reeves of the Austin Police Department. "We rely on members of our community to notify us when they observe suspicious or potential criminal activity. If you see someone tampering with utilities without proper credentials, proper work attire, or a clearly marked company vehicle, please call 911 immediately."

"Our focus on customer service is hampered by having to divert staff resources and critical supplies to repair equipment damaged by copper theft," said Brock Carter, Austin Energy vice president of electrical system field operations. "Instead of energizing customers, we’re responding to damaged equipment and that pushes back critical services for our community."

Dig deeper:

Austin Energy says unauthorized possession of certain copper and brass without a justified reason is a felony under state law.

The utility says that this kind of theft is an ongoing challenge nationwide.

"In addition to street lighting, thieves will pry open transformers and other electrical equipment that are the main power source to a building and cut wires to steal copper," said the utility in a release. "Some of these lines are left still energized, causing great danger to Austin Energy staff and the public."

Austin Energy says thefts like this have happened at movie theaters, gyms, and grocery stores, but especially in vacant commercial buildings. Repairs can cost in the hundreds of thousands.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on copper thefts is urged to contact Austin Crimestoppers or email the APD commercial burglary unit.