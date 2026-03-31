SNAP benefits changing for Texans starting April 1

The Brief SNAP benefits are changing starting April 1 The Texas Lone Star Card will no longer be accepted for junk-food purchases The passage of SB 379 brought about new rules for the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP



The junk food ban starts on April 1 for those on the state's SNAP.

The new rules were passed by state lawmakers last year to force some people to buy healthier food.

SNAP benefits changing for Texans

The backstory:

At checkout counters, starting Wednesday, April 1, the Texas Lone Star Card will no longer be accepted for junk-food purchases. The passage of SB 379 brought about new rules for the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

"If the taxpayers are going to be paying for the food, we want to make sure folks are getting healthy food," said East Texas republican Bryan Hughes.

The state Senator from Mineola was among the co-authors of the legislation. He spoke about why he supported this crackdown on junk food.

"Our health outcomes compared to other countries, we are, forgive me, we're sicker and we're fatter. And you can look at me, I'm part of the problem. I mean it's real, and a lot of it has to do with the food we eat," said Hughes.

Posters are now up at many stores. They notify consumers about the new SNAP restrictions. H-E-B also has a website that provides images of items that are eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

"This isn't about punishing folks, it's about helping people," said Hughes.

The focus is on candy and sweetened drinks. Items like candy bars, gum, taffy, nuts, raisins, fruits that are candied, crystallized or glazed. As well as products coated with chocolate, yogurt, or caramel. The restrictions include nonalcoholic beverages with water that have five grams or more added sugar or certain types of artificial sweetener.

For a full list of restrictions, click here.

"Not saying what you can't buy. You can eat whatever you want to, but you ought to know, consumers oughta to know. So yes, it's part of a national movement and, you know, MAHA, the Trump administration, Make America Healthy Again. We're thankful for that. Texas was ahead in this. We were already working on this, but, yes, this is important. Childhood obesity, you've seen our numbers of cancer, diabetes, heart disease," said Hughes.

The Lone Star Card can still purchase some drinks. Allowable products include milk or milk products like soy, rice, similar milk substitutes as well as chocolate milk. Drinks that are at least 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume, and drinks with natural sweeteners with less than five grams of added sugar. Medical-grade electrolyte drinks can be purchased, but not sports drinks.

"So, this is a good first step. We like where we're ending up, but we need to see how this works and see if it makes a difference. See how people are doing, and then I bet there's going to be some changes we'll need to make when we come back next year," said Hughes.

Local perspective:

People who spoke to FOX 7 Austin had different opinions about the new rules.

"I think it's well-intentioned, but it takes a bit of autonomy of choice away from folks who might not have the means to choose healthier, maybe more expensive options," said Taylor Lyons.

Others agree that childhood obesity should be addressed.

"I think it’s a good idea," said Victoria Quintero.

Joe Martinex also agreed that kids are eating too much junk food, but didn’t like the mandate.

"Yeah, buy anything they want. They can eat it with their freedom," said Marinez.

Etta Johnson likes the new rule and hopes it will make parents do a better job managing their food benefits.

"A lot of people spend all their stamps at the beginning of the month. And I know they want to treat their kids and buy a lot of junk food. But I think that since the economy is the way it is now, I like the way they have implemented the no junk food right now," said Johnson.

What's next:

SB 379 was part of a package of Better Eating Bills. Senator Hughes filed SB 314, which prohibits certain food dyes in school lunches. That legislation is currently being phased in by school districts. There was also SB 25 which requires better food labeling.

The amount of money available for those on the SNAP program pretty much remains the same. For a single person, the amount is just under $300 a month. The rate increases to almost $1,800 a month for a family of 8.

There is a work requirement for those who are 16 to 59 years of age and are physically able to look for a job or have one. There is an exception for caregivers.