Guinness World Record holder and oldest Longhorn letterman John Henderson dies at 107

John Henderson, who was half of the Guinness World Records oldest living married couple in the world, has died. He also had been the oldest living Texas Longhorn football letterman.

Henderson died on October 15 at the age of 107, according to Texas Athletics.

In November 2019, Henderson and his wife Charlotte, were named the oldest living married couple by aggregate age in the world. At the time the couple's combined age was 211. Just a month later in December, they celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.

The couple first met in 1934 in a University of Texas zoology class. Five years later the two were married during the Great Depression and they remember spending just $7 on their hotel room during their honeymoon.

Henderson moved to Port Arthur where he coached and taught at a junior high school before eventually getting a job with the company that would later become Exxon. He returned to Austin in 2009 with his wife and lived at Longhorn Village, a retirement community for the school's alumni.

Henderson was was also the oldest living former Longhorn football player. Texas Athletics says Henderson was a 1935 letterman as a senior. Henderson played under head coach Clyde Littlefield for his first two seasons, followed by Jack Chevigny for his final two.

Back in 2019, Henderson said he and his wife still kept their season tickets and that he had attended at least one Longhorn football game 84 years in a row.

Texas recognized Henderson as the oldest living Longhorn letterman during the team's game against Louisiana Tech in 2019. He also served as the Longhorns' honorary captain in its game against Kansas State in 2013.