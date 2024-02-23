Expand / Collapse search

Gun confiscated at Austin airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
TSA says Austin airport security discovered another firearm that was not properly checked this year.

AUSTIN, Texas - Security has announced that it has confiscated another gun at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says the latest weapon is the 21st gun discovered and taken by an agent since the start of the new year at AUS.

Officials remind people that not properly checking a firearm can be costly. Violators face fines of up to $15,000.

What do if traveling with a gun

Here are some steps to take if you're traveling with a firearm.

  • The firearm has to be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container
  • The container must be checked and declared to airline staff before heading over to the security checkpoint
  • Magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins are not allowed in carry on luggage and need to be checked

For full information from TSA, you can go to the TSA website.