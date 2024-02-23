Gun confiscated at Austin airport

Security has announced that it has confiscated another gun at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says the latest weapon is the 21st gun discovered and taken by an agent since the start of the new year at AUS.

Officials remind people that not properly checking a firearm can be costly. Violators face fines of up to $15,000.

What do if traveling with a gun

Here are some steps to take if you're traveling with a firearm.

The firearm has to be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container

The container must be checked and declared to airline staff before heading over to the security checkpoint

Magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins are not allowed in carry on luggage and need to be checked

For full information from TSA, you can go to the TSA website.