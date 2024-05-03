Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified: APD

Austin police have identified a man shot by officers early Saturday morning.

According to APD, officers were called out to an apartment complex on San Felipe Boulevard near Pond Springs Road after reports of a man walking around with a rifle and holding a group of people at gunpoint.

APD says officers found Thomas Dray Price standing in a breezeway with a gun.

Officers told Price to drop the gun, and when he did not, they shot him.

Price was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

APD says no one else was injured.