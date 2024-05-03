Expand / Collapse search

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 3, 2024 6:55pm CDT
Northwest Austin
FOX 7 Austin

APD identifies man shot by officers Saturday

Austin police have identified a man shot by officers early Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a man shot by officers early Saturday morning.

According to APD, officers were called out to an apartment complex on San Felipe Boulevard near Pond Springs Road after reports of a man walking around with a rifle and holding a group of people at gunpoint.

APD says officers found Thomas Dray Price standing in a breezeway with a gun.

APD officers shoot, kill suspect at NW Austin

Austin police officers shot and killed an armed suspect at an apartment complex in Northwest Austin Saturday morning.

MORE STORIES

Officers told Price to drop the gun, and when he did not, they shot him.

Price was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

APD says no one else was injured.