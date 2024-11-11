H-E-B announces new South Congress store will open in December

article

A new grocery store, three years in the making, is almost ready to open its doors on South Congress Avenue.

H-E-B demolished the store at 2400 S. Congress Avenue in February 2022 with plans to build a modern store in the location that's held the grocer since 1957.

The new store opens at 6 a.m. on Dec. 4.

The 145,000 square foot store will feature a ground level with indoor and outdoor dining and a second level for shopping.

The store will have an expanded beer and wine section, a bakery, a True Texas BBQ, curbside and home delivery options, a pharmacy and feature local art to celebrate the store's longtime roots to the location.

The first H-E-B in that location opened in 1957 at 25,000 square feet before being expanded to 69,000 square feet. The building was demolished in 2022.

"Our vision has always been to create a store that our customers will be proud of, an iconic location that reflects the personality and vibrancy of the South Congress community," Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas, said. "This store is an important part of this neighborhood, and we hope this new design conveys the deep gratitude we have for our loyal customers who have supported our business for more than 60 years."

H-E-B opened a temporary store at 2301 S. Congress Avenue while building the new store.