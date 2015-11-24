H-E-B Feast of Sharing
H-E-B is holding its annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner at the Palmer Events Center. The event begins tonight at 4 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.
The company holds the event at locations across Texas and says the following amounts of food are served at just one event:
- 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey
- 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing
- 750 pumpkin pies
- 380 gallons of mashed potatoes
- 140 gallons of turkey gravy
- 95 gallons of cranberry sauce
