H-E-B Feast of Sharing

By Tania Ortega, FOX 7 Austin
H-E-B is holding its annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner at the Palmer Events Center. The event begins tonight at 4 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. 

The company holds the event at locations across Texas and says the following amounts of food are served at just one event:

  • 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey
  • 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing
  • 750 pumpkin pies
  • 380 gallons of mashed potatoes
  • 140 gallons of turkey gravy
  • 95 gallons of cranberry sauce

For more information you can go here.