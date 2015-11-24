H-E-B Feast of Sharing

H-E-B is holding its annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner at the Palmer Events Center. The event begins tonight at 4 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

The company holds the event at locations across Texas and says the following amounts of food are served at just one event:

3,000 pounds of sliced turkey

2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing

750 pumpkin pies

380 gallons of mashed potatoes

140 gallons of turkey gravy

95 gallons of cranberry sauce

