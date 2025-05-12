H-E-B, HOME to launch new monthly concert series "True Texas Tunes"

The Brief True Texas Tunes concert series to kick off May 17 Concert series to benefit Austin nonprofit HOME Concerts to be held at H-E-B's South Congress and Oltorf location



H-E-B is partnering with HOME to host a new monthly concert series to benefit the Austin nonprofit's mission while celebrating the city's musical legacy.

The concert series, dubbed "True Texas Tunes", will kick off this weekend at H-E-B's South Congress location.

"True Texas Tunes" concert series

What we know:

The concert series will take place on the third Saturday of every month, starting this Saturday, May 17, with Marcia Ball’s Boogie Trinity with Floyd Domino & Nick Connolly.

Dates for the forthcoming series are as follows:

May 17

June 21

July 19

August 16

September 20

October 18

November 15

December 20

The concerts are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the True Texas BBQ restaurant located at the South Congress and Oltorf H-E-B.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kimmie Rhodes (Dave P Photography)

Some of the acts set to perform include Shelley King, Carolyn Wonderland, Midnight Snack, Sister Golden Hair, and more.

What they're saying:

"Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World, and South Congress has long been the heart of our city’s vibrant music scene," said Heidi Anderson, Sr. Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B. "We’re proud to launch this wonderful series at our new SoCo H-E-B."

"The performers who put Austin on the map and helped to shape the city’s brand have unfortunately spent most of their careers without a safety net," said Hanna Cofer, executive director of HOME. "They deserve to live out their years with the same sense of community they’ve given the city, so when these musicians can no longer perform due to age, opportunity, or disability, HOME is there to provide the support they need. For more than 10 years, we’ve been helping these aging musicians stay in their homes, assisting with rent and utilities, and ensuring they can age with dignity and security."

What is HOME?

Dig deeper:

Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, or HOME, is a nonprofit that works to provide financial housing assistance for aging Austin-area musicians in need.

HOME also offers emergency relief grants of up to $500 as well.

Kimmie Rhodes with Lavelle White, a client of HOME (Dave P Photography)

One of their first beneficiaries was legendary blues and soul songwriter and singer Miss Lavelle White.

HOME threw White a birthday celebration for her milestone 95th birthday last June.

"We have taken care of her rent and utilities for over ten years. She is very special to me. I have known her for a long, long time and I wanted to help her celebrate her birthday," Nancy Coplin, president of HOME, told FOX 7 Austin last June.

For more information on HOME and to donate to their cause, click here.