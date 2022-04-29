H-E-B issues recall for Two Bite Bakery Brownies after 'potential metal fragments' found

article

Bad news for brownie and cookie lovers!

H-E-B announced a voluntary recall for its Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays after ‘potential metal fragments’ were found inside.

H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (Photo courtesy of H-E-B)

We're told all products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves from their H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray (Photo courtesy of H-E-B)

H-E-B officials say anyone who has purchased the items should stop eating the product, and return it to the store for a full refund.

