Austin traffic: Oil spill on I-35 SB after crash involving 18-wheeler

The Brief South I-35 SB at William Cannon and Slaughter down to one lane Crews dealing with an oil spill after a crash involving an 18-wheeler



The Austin Police Department says a crash on I-35 involving an 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays.

What they're saying:

APD posted about the crash at around 5:53 a.m.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of South I-35 southbound between William Cannon and Slaughter.

APD says the crash involved an 18-wheeler and TXDOT crews are working to clean up an oil spill related to the crash.

Why you should care:

The estimated time of closure is about three hours.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.