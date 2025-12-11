Austin traffic: Oil spill on I-35 SB after crash involving 18-wheeler
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says a crash on I-35 involving an 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays.
What they're saying:
APD posted about the crash at around 5:53 a.m.
The crash happened in the 6600 block of South I-35 southbound between William Cannon and Slaughter.
APD says the crash involved an 18-wheeler and TXDOT crews are working to clean up an oil spill related to the crash.
Why you should care:
The estimated time of closure is about three hours.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
The Source: Information from X posts from Texas Department of Transportation and Austin Police Department.