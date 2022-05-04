H-E-B building new store in Georgetown at Wolf Lakes Village

A new H-E-B store is coming to Georgetown.

The new H-E-B store will be located at 1010 W. University Ave in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood. The new store will replace an existing location less than a mile away, according to H-E-B.

The new location will have a larger footprint and provide customers with an expanded product selection along with more services and features, including a True Texas BBQ restaurant. It is expected to be complete sometime in spring 2023.

The 1100 South I-35 location will remain operational until the new store opens.

"We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to Georgetown, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for more than 55 years," said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. "We look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services and ensuring that our long-time customers continue to enjoy the best of what H-E-B has to offer."

H-E-B says the new store’s design will have the feel of a European village, which relates to the character of the surrounding neighborhood, and feature two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings. Among the store's many highlights that customers have come to expect from H-E-B, other amenities will include:

True Texas BBQ with indoor and outdoor seating

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, allowing customers to shop online and pick up orders at the store or schedule delivery to their homes

Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru, Patient Ed and Nutritional services

Full-service Bakery and Tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads, fresh tortillas made in house, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries, and cakes

Expansive Deli featuring large assortment of cheese and charcuterie

Wine and Beer department with sampling stations and variety of local, national, and international labels

Wide selection of organic foods and expanded Healthy Living department

Blooms floral area with customer arrangements and floral décor items

Full-service meat market and seafood counter

Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily

Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining

Fuel station and car wash

All H-E-B Partners will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new location once it is complete, according to the company. H-E-B plans to hire another 100 Partners to staff the new store, employing more than 450 Partners in total there.

Regularly recognized as a top employer in the nation, H-E-B will post all job opportunities to the H-E-B Careers site in the coming months. Those currently looking for employment opportunities can visit careers.heb.com to search for job openings across H-E-B’s business.