H-E-B building new store in Georgetown at Wolf Lakes Village
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A new H-E-B store is coming to Georgetown.
The new H-E-B store will be located at 1010 W. University Ave in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood. The new store will replace an existing location less than a mile away, according to H-E-B.
The new location will have a larger footprint and provide customers with an expanded product selection along with more services and features, including a True Texas BBQ restaurant. It is expected to be complete sometime in spring 2023.
The 1100 South I-35 location will remain operational until the new store opens.
"We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to Georgetown, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for more than 55 years," said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. "We look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services and ensuring that our long-time customers continue to enjoy the best of what H-E-B has to offer."
H-E-B says the new store’s design will have the feel of a European village, which relates to the character of the surrounding neighborhood, and feature two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings. Among the store's many highlights that customers have come to expect from H-E-B, other amenities will include:
- True Texas BBQ with indoor and outdoor seating
- H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, allowing customers to shop online and pick up orders at the store or schedule delivery to their homes
- Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru, Patient Ed and Nutritional services
- Full-service Bakery and Tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads, fresh tortillas made in house, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries, and cakes
- Expansive Deli featuring large assortment of cheese and charcuterie
- Wine and Beer department with sampling stations and variety of local, national, and international labels
- Wide selection of organic foods and expanded Healthy Living department
- Blooms floral area with customer arrangements and floral décor items
- Full-service meat market and seafood counter
- Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning
- Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily
- Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining
- Fuel station and car wash
All H-E-B Partners will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new location once it is complete, according to the company. H-E-B plans to hire another 100 Partners to staff the new store, employing more than 450 Partners in total there.
Regularly recognized as a top employer in the nation, H-E-B will post all job opportunities to the H-E-B Careers site in the coming months. Those currently looking for employment opportunities can visit careers.heb.com to search for job openings across H-E-B’s business.