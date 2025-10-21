H-E-B opening its first store in Manor
MANOR, Texas - H-E-B is opening its first store in Manor.
The grand opening is on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
What we know:
A new 101,000 + square foot H-E-B is opening at the northwest corner of FM 973 and Hwy 290 in Manor.
The location will have a gas station and car wash in addition to H-E-B's grocery store, pharmacy, and curbside pickup service.
The grand opening will be on Oct. 22, at 6 a.m.
The first 200 people will receive an exclusive H-E-B swag bag.
The Source: Information from an H-E-B press release