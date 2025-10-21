Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B opening its first store in Manor

Published  October 21, 2025 7:51pm CDT
Manor
    • Manor's first H-E-B is opening on Oct. 22
    • The store is located at the corner of FM 973 and Hwy 290

MANOR, Texas - H-E-B is opening its first store in Manor. 

The grand opening is on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

What we know:

A new 101,000 + square foot H-E-B is opening at the northwest corner of FM 973 and Hwy 290 in Manor. 

The location will have a gas station and car wash in addition to H-E-B's grocery store, pharmacy, and curbside pickup service.

The grand opening will be on Oct. 22, at 6 a.m.

The first 200 people will receive an exclusive H-E-B swag bag.

