H-E-B opening its first store in Manor

The Brief Manor's first H-E-B is opening on Oct. 22 The store is located at the corner of FM 973 and Hwy 290



H-E-B is opening its first store in Manor.

The grand opening is on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

What we know:

A new 101,000 + square foot H-E-B is opening at the northwest corner of FM 973 and Hwy 290 in Manor.

The location will have a gas station and car wash in addition to H-E-B's grocery store, pharmacy, and curbside pickup service.

The grand opening will be on Oct. 22, at 6 a.m.

The first 200 people will receive an exclusive H-E-B swag bag.