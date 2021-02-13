H-E-B reduces store hours of operation due to winter weather

H-E-B is temporarily reducing store hours of operation due to the winter weather in Texas.

Stores hours could continue to be adjusted according to local conditions. Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.

Cities across Texas have been experiencing freezing temperatures and icy conditions, as well as sleet and snow in some areas. The winter weather is expected to continue into next week.

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," H-E-B said in a press release. As part of our ongoing preparation, our stores received increased product deliveries and have other measures in place to ensure our stores remain well stocked with the products our customers want and need."

H-E-B customers may see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next few days. The severe weather may also delay product deliveries to H-E-B stores, which could temporarily impact supply of certain products.

Temporary store hours by region:

West Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waco/Temple/Killeen

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberly & Dripping Springs

Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bryan College Station

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Border – Laredo and Valley

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS

DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

