H-E-B to donate $1 million to Texas food banks, those in need

H-E-B has announced that it plans to donate $1 million to 18 food banks across Texas. H-E-B has already delivered 23 truckloads of food as well as nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks.

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," H-E-B said in a press release. "Together, we are Texans helping Texans."

In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, H-E-B has also launched a donation campaign online and in all its stores across the state. Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5 or by visiting heb.com/donate.

All funds from the donation campaign will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas. H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

H-E-B is also working with its supplier partners to help meet the need. Zen Water and Florida-based Publix have each committed 10 truckloads of water, which was distributed to Texas food banks this week, according to H-E-B. Another supplier partner, Proud Source Water, also committed a trailer load of water, bringing the total to 21 trailer loads.

These water donations will total more than 725,000 bottles of water.

"As we emerge from the bitter cold, these donations come at a critical time to help our fellow Texans get back on their feet," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state."

