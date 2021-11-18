H-E-B working with Central Texas Food Bank to distribute holiday meals

H-E-B is working with the Central Texas Food Bank to distribute more than 9,000 holiday meals as part of its annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration.

H-E-B will also be donating more than 340,000 meals to support hunger relief efforts in Texas and Mexico this holiday season, according to a press release.

"For more than three decades, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a joyous celebration we look forward to each and every year, a festive occasion where we can enjoy the holidays with our neighbors," said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "While we’re not able to celebrate in person this year, thanks to our dedicated nonprofit partners, we’re still able to touch the lives of so many across our great state and celebrate together in spirit."

This year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities, according to H-E-B. In-person H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners are scheduled to resume next year, during the 2022 holiday season.

People looking for volunteer opportunities, ways to give or in need of assistance, can click here or connect with the following Texas food banks the H-E-B Feast of Sharing supports:

People looking for additional local services and support can dial 2-1-1 or find help at https://www.211texas.org/.

