HAAM Day goes virtual! Watch showcases, donate to help local musicians

HAAM Day has gone virtual! The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual fundraiser will be online this year due to COVID-19.

Virtual HAAM Day 2020 will be hosted by FOX 7 Austin’s Dave Froelich. You can with live streams of their showcases all day long, from 7 AM to 9 PM, on the FOX 7 Austin website, news app, and Facebook page.

HAAM Day is the non-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The support received on HAAM Day from businesses, donors, and community members enable HAAM to provide thousands of Austin-area musicians with life-saving healthcare services all year long. A $100 donation can be leveraged into $700 of direct healthcare services for our members, according to the non-profit.

About HAAM

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians has provided access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness. Many Austin musicians are self-employed and have no access to health insurance or basic healthcare. They often work multiple jobs and struggle to pay for food, clothing, and shelter, with nothing left for healthcare.

That’s where HAAM comes in.

HAAM has helped over 5,600 musicians access over $86 million dollars in healthcare value since it began in 2005. These include routine dental work, doctor visits, and prescriptions, psychiatric counseling sessions, eye exams, out-patient procedures, specialist referrals, hearing screenings, and more.

By resolving challenges such as long-neglected dental work to hearing loss, heart problems, and depression, HAAM and their partners improve and save musicians’ lives and enhance Austin’s economy and quality of life.

