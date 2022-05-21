San Antonio police looking for 10-year-old girl that left home late at night, has not returned

article

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old.

Haley Nevaeh Preciado was last seen in the 100 block of Albert Street in northwest San Antonio. SAPD says that she left her home late Friday night and has not returned.

She is described as 5', 120 lbs with brown eyes and straight black hair to her mid-back and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black-and-white shoes. She also has a birthmark on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information on Haley's whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD's missing person unit at 210-207-7660.