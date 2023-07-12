Hallmark Channel's first ever Christmas cruise to set sail in 2024

article

Hallmark Channel holiday movie fans have the chance to "leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit" for a first-of-its-kind Hallmark Channel cruise.

The Hallmark Channel holiday at sea will sail on the Norwegian Gem cruise ship from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from Nov. 5-9, 2024, with top Hallmark stars and unique experiences on board. The cruise itinerary was created through a partnership with Sixthman, an immersive sea festival company.

"From sugar plums to reindeers, ornaments to caroling and so much more. Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies, and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars," Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community at Sixthman, said in a news release. "Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas."

Hallmark holiday at sea (Hallmark Channel)

On board, cruise-goers will find Christmas crafts, interactive activities with Hallmark talent and an exclusive world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie. Other activities include:

Light the Night Sail Away Ceremony & Tree Lighting

Activities, Photo Ops, and Behind-the-Scenes Panels with Hallmark Channel Stars

Christmas Cookie Decorating

Christmas Carol-oke

Ugly Sweater Contest

Hallmark Channel Wine Tastings

"We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way," said Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast. "We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea."

Pre-sale registration is open through July 19, and bookings open to the public at 2 p.m. ET July 21. Click here for more information.