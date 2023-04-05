Dallas man killed bar owner after she refused to give him drink, court docs say

Newly acquired court documents by FOX 4 say that a Dallas man left a Korea Town bar that refused to serve him, and came back to shoot the bar's owner.

62-year-old Wan Cho is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Chong Sun Wargny.

An arrest affidavit for Cho says that he entered the Happy Days Bar on Royal Lane just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: North Texas students take part in walk out to demand action on gun safety

Wargny was working the bar when Cho asked for a drink. When Wargny ignored him, Cho called her a "b****," according to the arrest affidavit. Warngy responded to Cho with the same insult, and he left the bar.

The affidavit says Cho returned about 15 minutes later and requested a drink. When Wargny refused, Cho shot the woman multiple times in front of witnesses, according to the documents.

Police say witnesses tried to restrain Cho.

He then allegedly fired twice at a witness, missing both times, according to the affidavit.

Cho is in the Dallas County Jail facing murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

He does have a criminal history.

In 2015, according to an arrest affidavit, he was "very intoxicated" at a Korean BBQ restaurant in a Carrollton shopping center and "became very angry and began swearing and yelling at customers" after being refused service. He then punched someone in their mouth who was trying to calm him. He pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to nine months of probation.

Cho is being held on $525,000 bond.