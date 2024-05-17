article

Almost 30 years later, Happy Gilmore is headed back to the green.

The development of "Happy Gilmore 2" was officially announced this week by Netflix , confirming a long-rumored sequel that will have Adam Sandler reprising his role as the titular hockey player turned pro-golfer.

Here’s everything we know so far about the sequel to the iconic 1996 movie:

Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ coming to Netflix

Netflix announced the "Happy Gilmore 2" news during its Upfront presentation to advertisers on Wednesday.

Sandler fans have been waiting for an update on the potential sequel, particularly after Christopher McDonald – who played Shooter McGavin in the original – said Sandler had shown him the first draft of the new film .

"Happy Gilmore," which was released on Feb. 16, 1996, follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler) – a wannabe hockey player who finds a newfound talent for golf and competes in a golfing tournament to save his grandmother's house.

It was the second feature Sandler wrote and starred in following "Billy Madison" in 1995.

Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t share much about the plot of "Happy Gilmore 2."

"It’s currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore’s golf career, but one thing’s for sure: In the real world, at least, Happy Gilmore is a legend," Netflix wrote on May 15 .

"Stay tuned for more as we follow Happy Gilmore’s triumphant return to the world of sports," the streamer added.

The film is being produced by Sandler's Happy Madison production company, which has a major deal with Netflix and has released several movies already – including "Murder Mystery," "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!" and "Hustle."

Cast of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Netflix confirmed that Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore for the sequel. But no other cast members have been officially announced.

It’s possible that McDonald could return as Shooter McGavin, a star golfer and Happy Gilmore’s enemy in the original.

In March, McDonald shared details in an interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan , who admitted that Sandler had shown him the first draft of "Happy Gilmore 2."

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'" the actor shared. "I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

McDonald also noted how the Shooter McGavin character is among his "top three" favorite roles.

Meanwhile, some of the film's original stars have died in recent years. Carl Weathers, the former NFL linebacker-turned-actor who starred as Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," died earlier this year at 76.

Bob Barker, whose fight scene with Sandler in "Happy Gilmore" introduced him to a new generation of fans, died last year at age 99.

When does ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ come out?

Netflix did not provide a release date or further details for "Happy Gilmore 2," so fans will have to stay tuned.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.